CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cannon Air Force Base announced that the 27th Special Operation Wing will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday for its new apartment complex which will aim to meet the demand for housing for single Airmen.

Sendero LLC., located off Llano Estacado in Clovis, will be leased as a result of a partnership between the Cannon Air Force Base House Hunters Initiative team and local community leaders. The complex will act as a leased off-base dormitory, the first of its kind in the Air Force, the announcement noted.

Although the complex is still under construction and is planned to be leased by the U.S. Air Force for five years, the ribbon-cutting celebration will mark the first phase of the project as 48 Airmen are set to move into the complex. The announcement noted that the apartments will come furnished and have updated appliances.

The announcement detailed that the apartment complex lease will result in 200 additional beds being made available for single Airmen at a cost of around $2.8 million a year. As construction continues, Air Commandos moving into the complex will have their own living spaces and a shared bathroom and kitchen with one other person.

“With a higher density of young and single Airmen, Team Cannon has been committed to seeking ways to provide safe and affordable housing accommodations for single Airmen,” the announcement read, “The Cannon AFB House Hunters Initiative, rooted in the Five and Thrive vision, began in March 2023, and is devoted to improving the quality of life for Air Commandos at Cannon, one step at a time. The off-base lease is one of the innovative solutions born from the House Hunters Initiative.”