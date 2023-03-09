CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base recently announced the details for its upcoming Wings Over Cannon airshow, its first airshow since 2018.

According to a news release from the base, gates will open at 9 a.m. on April 22 for the free airshow. The headliners of the show are scheduled to be the Air Combat Command’s A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

Other highlights from this year’s airshow include the Cannon Air Force Base’s Air Commandos conducting a capabilities exercise with various aircraft, including the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, U-28A Draco, CV-22 Osprey, as well as Special Tactics Airmen. According to the release, attendees will also see an MQ-9 Reaper in flight, along with a flyover of a B-1B lancer out of Dyess Air Force Base, a performance by the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Aerobatic Glider Team and a flyover of a KC-135 Stratotanker from March Air Force Base.

“We are extremely happy to be able to open our gates to the community,” Colonel Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander said in the release. “The Air Force values and relies on public trust to carry out our mission. Air Shows give us an opportunity to engage, educate, and inspire attendees. By showcasing the war-winning capabilities of the Air Force and the 27th Special Operations Wing, the public and local community have a better understanding of how Cannon Air Force Base contributes to national defense, and what the men and women of Team Cannon do to protect our nation. We look forward to hosting everyone here at Cannon Air Force Base on April 22 for Wings Over Cannon!”

For more information about the Wings Over Cannon airshow, visit the Cannon Air Force Base website.