CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – As noted in a released announcement from officials, the 27th Special Operations Wing is expected to provide an overview of the per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) investigation on Wednesday at 5 p.m. MT.

Officials noted that the Restoration Project Manager from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will give updates on the investigation status as well as answer public questions about PFAS in the live virtual meeting.

Previously, during the December 2022 update, officials said that a series of 13 on-base monitoring wells were being installed and that 15 off-base monitoring wells were being planned. There was also a pilot study under development that was set to have its design phase completed by January 2023.

This upcoming meeting also follows recent federal developments, with the March rule proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency that could drastically limit the amount of PFAS in drinking water.

Further environmental information from Cannon AFB and other PFAS-related updates can be found on its website.