CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Cannon Air Force Base announced that it will partner with Curry County to have an on-site 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday morning, aimed to memorialize and honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

The importance of the ceremony, as noted by Cannon AFB officials, will not only be to recognize the lives lost but remember and honor their bravery, sacrifice, and strength.

Officials said the ceremony will take place at the Cannon AFB Fire Station on Monday, beginning at 6:46 a.m. MT, the exact time on Sept. 11, 2001, that the first plane struck the North Tower. After the opening ceremony, there will be a silent march to the flight tower and a reading of all first responders, followed by a stair climb. The event is planned to close at the fire station with a reading of civilian names and a closing ceremony.

“This event means so much to myself and Curry County, and we are very fortunate to be able to partner with Cannon Air Force Base as a united community,” said Kristian Price, Curry County Community Services Administrator, “Partnering with Cannon Air Force Base for the remembrance ceremony shows our dedication and support to our local military population in a new way – recognizing how Sept. 11, 2001, changed their lives and the lives of so many Americans, and honoring those people who perished on that day, and the days that followed during the Global War on Terror.”

In the past, as noted by officials, Cannon AFB and Curry County both hosted separate memorial ceremonies. However, Col. Barry Roche, commander of the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group, said the new partnership resembles the unity of the United States in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Planning a combined remembrance ceremony with the local community to honor those lost on 9/11 very much resembles how America came together following the tragedy that shook the Nation,” said Roche, “Cannon Air Force Base is grateful to have supportive community partners who recognize the importance of remembering that day, and how it changed our history for years to come.”

The event will be available both on the Cannon Air Force Base and the Curry County Facebook pages, and will also be live-streamed in this article.