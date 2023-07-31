CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced it partnered with Cannon Air Force Base for a back-to-school event on Friday, July 28.

Clovis Municipal Schools stated that students and Cannon AFB families met with their principals for the upcoming school year. The families were also allowed to stock up on school supplies at the event.

CMS gave their continued appreciation for CAFB’s continued partnership.

“Clovis Schools is looking forward to a great school year in continued partnership with our military neighbors!” said CMS.