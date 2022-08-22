CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Cannon Air Force Base announced Monday that an airman was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday.

According to a news release from the Cannon Air Force Base, Brendan Carr, an airman first class of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in Portales, N.M. Officials said specific details surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“The 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group is saddened at the loss of A1C Carr,” U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group commander, said in the release. “He was an exceptionally hard-working aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice who always came to work motivated and eager to learn his job. He was full of energy, loved to chat with people, and was always willing to help others in need. Our prayers go out to his wife, daughter and family.”

“We are mourning Brendan’s passing as members of his Air Force family,” U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander said in the release. “Our hearts are with those who knew and loved him. We are committed to taking care of his family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected get the support they need during this tragic time.”