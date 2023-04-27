(Editor’s Note: The above video is a review of top local headlines for the morning of April 27, 2023.)

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Cannon Air Force Base released information about a sergeant who was found unresponsive on the base on Tuesday and later pronounced dead.

Officials detailed that U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding, 27th Special Operations Communications Squadron Unit Deployment Manager, was found unresponsive outside of the base gym on Cannon AFB on Tuesday. Harding was then taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

“Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Wingler, 27 SOCS commander. “He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron. He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force.”

“TSgt Harding was very active in his family life,” officials stated in a press release. “He will be missed by his loving wife and three children.”

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of TSgt Quameir Harding,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts go out to Q’s wife, three children and all of his loved ones. Our focus right now is to support his family and all of those affected by this tragic loss. We have a variety of resources and support mechanisms in place to help anyone that may be impacted by this loss.”

Cannon AFB reported that the details surrounding the death are still under investigation at this time.