CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Cannon Air Force Base in a release announced that two U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrafts are set to perform a flyover during the National Anthem before the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens football game on Saturday.

“The MC-130J is a special operations staple, showing us what it means to go any place, anytime, anywhere,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “We are excited to showcase this specialized aircraft and grateful for the opportunity to inspire the people of Cleveland.”

Officials detailed that U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Sister and U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Vagts from the 6th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon will pilot the aircrafts.

The MC-130J Commando II, according to officials, is a “special operations aircraft that flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multi-ship, low-level infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces by airdrop or airland and air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft.”

The flyover is part of the U.S. Air Force aerial program which aims to “incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations,” officials noted.

For more information about MC-130J Commando II visit the Air Force Special Operations website.