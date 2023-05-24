CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Cannon Air Force Base, the 27th Special Operations Wing is expected to see a change in leadership on Wednesday with the departure of its commander, US Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor.

Officials with Cannon AFB said that during a Wednesday morning ceremony, Taylor will relinquish command to US Air Force Col. Jeremy S. Bergin, who is coming from the 14th Flying Training Wing in Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. where he served as the Vice Wing Commander.

The ceremony is expected to be held around 9 a.m. MT on Wednesday, said officials. It will follow another change of command in the last few days at the base, during which Lt. Col. Christopher Cornish took over duties for the 33rd Special Operations Squadron from Lt. Col. John Campion.

Further information on Cannon AFB can be found on its website.