CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) officials announced that a June 1 training exercise marked the first time a KC-46 refueled an Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) CV-22 while in the air.

As described by base officials, the CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft “combines the vertical flight qualities of a helicopter with the fuel efficiency and speed of a fixed-wing plane” and works well with missions involving infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply.

Officials said that the 20th Special Operations Squadron and the 349th Air Refueling Squadron, assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, joined to bring a KC-46 to an in-air refueling training at Cannon AFB at the beginning of June. That training session was noted as the first time a KC-46 refueled an AFSOC CV-22.

“This being the first time we operationally refueled with a KC-46 , we were able to get some good video for training and development,” said Maj. Anthony Belviso, the CV-22 aircraft commander. “We were also able to get some understanding of what it feels like to fly behind the jet, and work on some different refueling techniques and practices.”

Base officials continued to describe what they said were beneficial parts of the KC-46 and the successful refueling, including the possibility of extending the already-long range of CV-22s. Further, the KC-46 allows for faster refueling during missions altogether.

“Normally, an MC-130J aircraft would have to go up to a tanker to get fuel, then fly to us and give us that fuel, and would have to repeat that process several times,” said Belviso. “Because KC-46s can refuel us directly, we can go straight to them and get everything done much more quickly.”

Base officials said that in the wake of the successful training, they would provide the data and real-world experience the Air Force’s KC-46 and CV-22 fleets need to ensure the two airframes could work well together into the future.