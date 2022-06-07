CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) announced that the 27th Special Operations Wing will host a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. on June 15 intended to give an update about the ongoing efforts to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found on the property.

Officials noted that environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide program status updates and answer public questions about PFAS. Public participation was encouraged.

Those wanting to attend the meeting can do so by accessing Zoom here, or by dialing 646-876-9923.

The Meeting ID: 337 873 3806

Passcode: 88101

All questions will be captured and answered during the meeting or in the meeting minutes using the Zoom chat box, according to officials.

Further, more information and videos from previous quarterly meetings can be found here.