CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from Clovis Municipal Schools (CMS), Cameo Elementary School was evacuated on Monday morning.

CMS detailed that at around 8:55 a.m. MT on Monday a fire alarm was activated at Cameo School, resulting in the school’s evacuation.

Emergency responders, CMS noted, were on the scene and determined that the alarm was activated “due to steam from the kitchen.” Classes then resumed after the situation was cleared.

Visit the Clovis Schools website for more information and safety procedures.