CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Administration informed the public that the Board of Curry County Commission is now accepting letters of interest for the Senate District 27 vacancy.

Officials detailed that those interested can submit a letter to the Curry County Manager’s Office, located at 417 Gidding, Suite 100 in Clovis or by email at lpyle@currycounty.org by 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The board, according to officials, will review the candidates and select an individual at their meeting on Nov. 14. The selected candidate will then be reviewed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Contact Curry County Administration at 575-763-6016 for more information.