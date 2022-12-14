CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center will release a recorded update on Wednesday of the Department of the Air Force’s efforts to address per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base, according to an announcement.

Officials with Cannon AFB announced that the update will be available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST on its website. Questions that were sent in are expected to be answered during the update.

As noted in previous reporting, the 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon AFB expected to host December’s quarterly PFAS response update virtually, but officials were, “determining the most secure and effective way to reinstate live public updates.”

PFAS, considered toxic “forever” chemicals, are man-made and found in some firefighting foam previously used at Cannon AFB to put out aircraft fires and for training. The AFCEC said the chemicals have been found in groundwater samples around the base, spurring ongoing efforts to clean it up.

During the last update, a project manager for the clean-up effort said they would soon start a pilot study to install a small-scale water treatment system, which could help protect drinking water and accelerate long-term actions to address PFAS contamination near the base.

Since the last quarterly update from Cannon AFB, the EPA also announced a proposal to close a “loophole” that allowed some companies to get out of reporting how much PFAS they were dumping. The proposal would also remove a supplier notification exemption that, according to the document, would help those that purchase mixtures and products containing those chemicals be informed of that chemical content.

Researchers have reported that exposure to types of PFAS has been linked to kidney and testicular cancer, as well as thyroid disease and high cholesterol. PFAS are called “forever chemicals” at times because instead of breaking down over time, they linger in peoples’ bodies and the environment.