CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 22-year-old Marcus Lewis was sentenced in relation to a July 2022 shooting where Lewis shot at police officers during a chase.

According to a news release from the office, Lewis was sentenced to 34 years in prison for shooting at two Clovis Police officers along with a Curry County Deputy sheriff.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lewis was found guilty by a jury of the following counts:

Multiple counts of “shooting at or from a motor vehicle,”

multiple counts of “aggravated assault upon a peace officer (deadly weapon),”

“felon in possession of a firearm,”

“aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer,”

“failure to give immediate notice of accidents.”