CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two men are wanted in connection with an August shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Clovis Police Department was called to an apartment building at 1100 Sycamore on Aug. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim. Police found the body of Jessie Villanes-Lerma, 16, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.

According to Clovis Police, during their investigation, Jimmy Whitlock, 42, of Clovis was identified as the alleged shooter. As of Thursday, investigators said they identified Deionte Fannin, 29, of Clovis as a potential accomplice.



29-year-old Deionte Fannin of Clovis left, 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock of Clovis right – Via the Clovis Police Department

CPD said as of now both are still at large and have active warrants for their arrest with charges related to murder, aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and larceny of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

According to officials, this case is under investigation by the Clovis Police Department and Major Crimes Unit and is considered a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Officials also reminded that tips can be given anonymously using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be found here, or by contacting the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.