CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools reports that Gattis and Yucca Middle Schools were placed into “Secure and Move” Monday afternoon due to an alleged threat.

According to CMS, Gattis Middle School and Yucca Middle School were placed into “Secure and Move” around 2:45 p.m. MST Monday due to what the school said was an alleged threat.

CMS said law enforcement was called and is investigating the threat.

The “Secure and Move” was lifted later that afternoon said officials and dismissal was conducted with law enforcement presence continuing on the campuses.