CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office released details about a Wednesday afternoon incident in which two Clovis residents were arrested after an alleged burglary and car chase that ended in a wreck.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Prado at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a call about a reported burglary in progress. While deputies were speaking with the person at the home, two cars fled from the area: a Monte Carlo driven by 39-year-old Arthur Martinez, and a Lincoln driven by 19-year-old Jojo Padilla.

Deputies said that a chase began with Martinez’s car that went north on Norris approaching Mabry Drive. However, deputies said that Martinez’s car ran a red light and was involved in a wreck at the Norris and Mabry Drive intersection, and that Martinez was arrested after trying to run away from the scene on foot.

Martinez also threw away a backpack during the foot chase, according to deputies, that was recovered after the arrest and found to allegedly contain methamphetamine and a stolen loaded pistol.

At the same time that deputies were arresting Martinez after the crash, according to deputies, the Lincoln that was being driven by Padilla pulled up to the scene. Padilla allegedly did not comply when deputies ordered that she stop the car and allegedly tried to run over a deputy’s foot. Deputies started to chase Padilla’s car, but said the chase ended “a short distance away” after the car lost control, and Padilla was also arrested.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, both Martinez and Padilla were arrested on multiple charges:

Arthur Martinez: Possession of methamphetamine Felon in possession of a firearm Aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer Possession of stolen property Resisting, evading, obstructing an officer Probation Violation San Miguel County warrant for “Criminal Damage to property over $10,000 Felony, Possession of a controlled substance Felony, Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended.” 9th District Court warrant for “Failure to comply conditions of release, attempt to commit a felony, to wit: Possession of a Controlled substance.”

Jojo Padilla: Aggravated assault upon a peace officer Aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, two counts Cited for “driver to be licensed, no insurance, expired registration, and obedience to traffic control devices.”



The sheriff’s office said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and that both suspects were being held without bond in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.