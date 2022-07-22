CLOVIS N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two people including one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a July 9 murder Friday.

According to police, on July 9, officers were called to the 900 block of Connelly St on a shots fired call. Police said that the responding officers received a second call of a vehicle crashing into a home.

Police said they found Victor Davila, 22, inside the vehicle that had crashed into the home dead from a gunshot wound. Officers said that two others were injured in the shooting.

Alexis Edwards, 21, was arrested and charged during the investigation with Possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and tampering with evidence said police.

Police said an arrest warrant for Murder in the second degree, and two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building (resulting in great bodily harm) was issued charging a juvenile in connection with the homicide.

Police also said a warrant for charges of; possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and receiving stolen property (a firearm) was issued for Andrew Robles, 37, in connection with the homicide.

The Clovis Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this incident to call the department at 575-769-1921. Tips can be made anonymously by calling the Curry County Crimestoppers line at 575-763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application