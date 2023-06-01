CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a search warrant conducted at the 1800 block of Jonquil Park in reference to drug trafficking that resulted in two arrests.

According to a Clovis Police Department press release, on May 26, during a search, law enforcement said they seized 2.1 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 39 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 15 firearms, one of which had been reported stolen out of Lubbock.

Officials report that as a result of the search warrant, on June 1, the following charges were filed against two residents including 35-year-old Justin Sneed for “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine,” “Felon in Possession of a Firearm,” “Possession of Stolen Property,” and 28-year-old Sarah Ratigan for “Accessory to Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.”

The release states that Agents with the Region V Drug Task Force conducted the search including officers from the Clovis Police Department and Deputies from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.