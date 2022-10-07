CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released details on a Thursday afternoon incident involving a man who died after being pinned by a vehicle in Clovis.

According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police and Clovis Fire Services were dispatched to an incident in the 1300 block of East Brady Street around 2:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of a vehicle falling off a jack and pinning a person underneath.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Victor Cano-Garcia, pinned underneath the front passenger side of a Chevrolet pickup truck after it fell from the jacks that were supporting it. After he was freed from underneath the vehicle, Cano-Garcia was checked by EMS on the scene but died as a result of injuries in the incident, according to the release.

Officials with the Clovis Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. Officials from the department are asking that anyone with information call the department at 575-769-1921, send information through the tip411 mobile application or call the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.