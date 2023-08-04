CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding an alleged robbery that resulted in one man dead on Friday.

According to a Clovis Police Department press release, at around 9:56 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers were dispatched to a residence located at 700 Dawn Loop on a call regarding a burglary in process.

Officials said the caller told dispatch that “a male had broken into their house,” when officers arrived on the scene they found a man who has been shot and killed.

CPD said the scene was cleared and the Ninth Judicial Major Crimes Unit MCU was activated. Officials detailed that everyone involved in this incident has been located and are cooperating with the investigation. CPD said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Clovis Police Department asks residents if they have any information regarding this incident to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The CPD detailed that information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program; which can be accessed by going to the City of Clovis website.