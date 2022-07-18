CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information on an early Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex that left one person in critical condition.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, officials from the department, in conjunction with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit, are actively investigating a shooting at Clovis Apartments that reportedly occurred early Monday morning. Officials said spent shell casings were found at the scene and security video was recovered from the apartments.

According to the release, this investigation came after a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest was brought to a local hospital around 2:42 a.m. Monday. The man was then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock for further care and is listed as being in critical condition.

Officials with the department said if anyone has information on this specific shooting, or any of the other shootings that recently occurred, they should call 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously using the department’s tip411 mobile application, which can be accessed by going to the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crimestoppers at 575-763-7000/