CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department released information on a Saturday night regarding a wreck in which one woman on a motorcycle was hit and killed near the intersection of Wheaton Street and Madison Road.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of Wheaton Street and Madison Road at around 6:17 p.m. on Saturday to find a white GMC SUV and a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

The press release stated that when officers and other emergency personnel arrived, they reported finding the GMC stopped near Madison Road, and the motorcycle was lying on its side in the roadway.

Clovis officials stated that the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Shonta Hall, 42, was ejected from the motorcycle and onto the grass on the north side of Wheaton Street. Officers reported Hall was dead at the scene, “having succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash.”

Clovis officials further stated, “The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation.” The department also noted that the Clovis Department Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.