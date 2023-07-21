CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a four-wheeler wreck that resulted in one dead.

According to a Curry County Sheriff’s Office press release, at around 7:02 a.m. on Thursday deputies were sent to the area of Curry Road 15 and Curry Road I for a “one-vehicle four-wheeler crash.”

Officials said on arrival EMS found 60-year-old Jeffery Joe Jody Ward pinned underneath his four-wheeler and unresponsive. Officials said resuscitation efforts were attempted and Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release stated that the cause of the wreck is under investigation by the Curry County Sherriff’s Office.