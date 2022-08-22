CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that one man has died and others were seriously injured in a wreck Saturday evening in Curry County.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads 14 and K.

Deputies said that during their investigation it was determined that one vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Equinox, was driving north on Curry Rd. K and did not stop at the intersection with Curry Rd. 14 and collided with a 2014 Ford F150 going west causing both vehicles to overturn.

Deputies said that one person, Julio Cac Caj, 29, of Clovis died at the scene and others were taken to the hospital.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that the area was receiving heavy rainfall at the time of the crash and is still investigating.