CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reported that an elderly woman died in a car crash Monday afternoon in Clovis.

According to the police department, on Dec. 25 at approximately 2:19 p.m., deputies and fire/EMS personnel were called to a wreck involving two vehicles at 21st and Mitchell.

Deputies said that a Toyota Carolla, driven by Billie Brazell, 83, had been traveling west on 21st Street and attempted to turn south onto Mitchell Street. A Dodge Charger, driven by a 24-year-old male, was traveling east on 21st Street when it impacted the Toyota Carolla.

Police said that upon arrival, fire/EMS personnel extracted the 24-year-old male from the crashed charger and began life-saving measures on Brazell.

CPD reported that Brazell died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Clovis Police said witnesses at the scene recounted the Dodge Charger had been racing a truck prior to the crash with the Toyota. The truck left the scene and has not been located.

The Clovis Police Department Crash Team was activated and has begun investigating the incident.

The Clovis Police Department asked if anyone has any information related to this fatal motor vehicle crash, to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.