CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information on an early Wednesday morning homicide that reportedly occurred in west Clovis.

According to a news release, dispatch with the Clovis Police Department received a 911 call from a local hospital around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, letting police know that a man had been brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as 48-year-old Joe Suniga, eventually died from his injuries.

Police later identified the scene of the crime as a home in the 300 block of Missouri St. in Clovis. The release said the department’s major crimes unit has been activated to investigate the homicide.

The department is asking if anyone has information about the incident, they should call the department at 575-769-1921. The release said information can also be provided anonymously by using the department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed through the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers by calling 575-763-7000.