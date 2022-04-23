CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday officials from the Clovis Police Department (CPD) report, that a woman is dead after an afternoon wreck on Saturday, April 23 in Clovis.

According to CPD, it happened around 2:17 p.m on the 1100 block of West Brady Avenue.

CPD said, officers responded to a single-car crash and found a car on its roof. Police said, the vehicle crashed through a piped fence, continued through a parking lot while airborne, hitting another piped fence, and ultimately settled on its roof.

Police are working to notify the next of kin.

CPD reports this is an ongoing investigation by the Clovis Police Department Crash Team.