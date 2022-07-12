CLOVIS, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT)— More information has been released regarding a recent homicide in Clovis.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, Victor Dávila, a 22-year-old man, was killed in a recent homicide in Clovis. Two females were also injured in the incident.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Clovis Police officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Connelly Street. While on the scene, officers received a second call about a vehicle that crashed into a residence in that block.

Officers stated that upon arrival, they found a black GMC pickup completely inside the home. Clovis Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene, where they removed Dávila from the driver’s seat and began administrating treatment. Dávila was found to be a victim of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Dávila was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Two females at a nearby residence on Connelly Street were also injured during this shooting. Both were treated at a hospital for their injuries and have since been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are following up on leads. Clovis Police is still looking to identify anyone in or around the area of 10th and Connelly between 11:30 PM on July 8th, and 1:00 AM on July 9th.

If anyone knows any information about this incident, they are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575 769-1921. An anonymous report can be filed by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at 575 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

This is a developing story. For more information, visit MyHighPlains.com