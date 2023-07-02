CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one dead Sunday morning.

According to a CPD press release, at around 9:33 a.m. on July 2, officers were called to the apartments located at 2101 W. Grand Ave. regarding two males arguing and shots being fired. Officials detailed that they also received a second call that a male has been shot inside apartment number two at 2101 W. Grand Ave.

CPD said on arrival they found 41-year-old Ruben Mireles with a gunshot wound to the upper body inside the apartment.

The release detailed that Mireles was transported by Clovis Fire Department E.M.S. to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CPD stated that the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit began investigating this death and during the investigation, a suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jesse Ruiz.

Officials said Ruiz was later located and transported to the Clovis Police Department where admitted to shooting Mireles.

According to CPD “Ruiz was arrested and transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center where he was booked on the charge of murder in the second degree, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.”

The Clovis Police Department added that this is still an active investigation and if you have any information related to this homicide, to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

CPD also reminds residents that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program on www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.