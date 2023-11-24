CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff, Mike Reeves, reports that one person is dead after an alleged hit-and-run Thursday in Curry County.

According to the Curry County Sheriff, at around 7:48 p.m. MST Thursday, Curry County Deputies responded to a report of an alleged hit-and-run involving a bicycle on Curry Road K between Curry Road 7 and 8.

Deputies said they found Dawn Renee Dozier, 57, of Clovis, dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said she had apparently been hit by a vehicle that had reportedly left the scene.

Further investigation led to the vehicle involved and to an alleged suspect, Fernando Chavez-Molina, 43, of Clovis said Reeves.

Chavez-Molina had been charged with “leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony.”

Chavez-Molina is being held without bond at The Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), and Curry County S.O. Crash Team were activated said Reeves.

Curry County Sheriff Mike Reeves said, “further arrests and/or charges are expected.”