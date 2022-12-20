CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to the recent homicide of 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez.

According to a news release from the office, officials arrested Cesar Rascon-Chacon in relation to the recent homicide. Rascon-Chacon was charged with “Murder,” “Felon in Possession of a Firearm” and “Tampering with Evidence.” Officials said in the release that Rascon-Chacon is currently in the Curry County Detention Center.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office found Martinez’s body lying in a field near Curry Roads K and 8 on the afternoon of Dec. 16. Officials determined that Martinez had been shot.

Officials with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Officers are still searching for 46-year-old Eduardo Blanco to be questioned surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.