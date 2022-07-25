CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reported that one man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting on July 18 that left one man in critical condition.

According to CPD, police issued an arrest warrant for Marcus Lewis, 21, on charges of aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle in connection with the shooting.

On July 21, police said a vehicle believed to have been occupied by Lewis was stopped near the intersection of Redwood and Locust Street. According to police, the vehicle sped away and shots were fired from the suspected vehicle toward officers. Police said they lost the vehicle near 11th and Mitchell but found it crashed into parked vehicles at 13th and Pile with no occupants.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and police said they found a gun inside of it.

Lewis was found in the area of 9th and Hull on Monday, by Clovis Agents of the Region 5 Drug Task Force and STIU Officers from Adult Probation and Parole.

Police said Lewis tried to run leading to a foot chase and at one point Lewis allegedly grabbed a gun from his waistband before eventually throwing it. Lewis was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.