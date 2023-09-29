CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that one person has been arrested following a “SWAT Activiation,” on 5th and Axtell St Friday.

According to Clovis Police, members of New Mexico Adult Probation and Parole said they recognized an alleged wanted felon in the doorway of a building near 5th and Axtell St. Officers of the Clovis Police Department were then contacted and responded to the scene.

Police said Louie Robert Maes, 37, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for “felony crimes of aggravated battery on a household member and criminal sexual contact.” A Detective of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit generated a search warrant for the building.

CPD said its officers who were on the scene carrying out the warrant heard gunshots at around 4:17 p.m., prompting the CPD SWAT team to deploy to the area.

Following negotiations with assistance from Maes’ attorney, Maes surrendered without incident at 5:48 p.m.

Maes was arrested and taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center for “Aggravated Battery on a Household Member” and “Criminal Sexual Contact.”