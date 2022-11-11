CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Thursday afternoon arrest in the 1100 block of Purdue Street in Clovis.

The department said officers arrested 47-year-old Johnny Stonelake, “for outstanding arrest warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation on original charges…”

According to a news release, a dispatcher from the department stated that they received a call from a man that he wanted to be taken to jail after an incident around 3:43 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Stonelake who was holding what they said was “a pistol,” with family members saying it was an “‘airsoft’ pistol that was quite realistic.” Stonelake was also allegedly reported to have mental issues.

Officers on the scene began to speak with Stonelake through the door, asking him to step out of the home with nothing in his hands. The release said Stonelake allegedly refused to comply and “demanded (for) officers (to) shoot him.”

The department’s SWAT team was then activated for the incident based on the outstanding arrest warrants, the possibility of a firearm and Stonelake’s mental issues. According to the release, once a warrant was active, SWAT opened the front door of the home and Stonelake allegedly engaged SWAT officers, brandishing “what appeared to be a firearm.”

Officials said in the release that the SWAT team “was able to utilize a less lethal option” against Stonelake and took him into custody. The alleged weapon Stonelake had was later identified as a pellet gun.