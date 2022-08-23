CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in relation to the recent homicide investigation in the 1100 block of Sycamore.

According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, U.S. Marshals located Jimmy Whitlock in Raleigh, N.C., around 5 a.m. Tuesday. This comes after Whitlock was identified as the alleged shooter after an Aug. 14 apartment complex shooting that left 16-year-old Jessie Vilanes-Lerma dead, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

Fannin

Whitlock

Officials from the Clovis Police Department said in the post that Whitlock is currently being held in North Carolina and is awaiting extradition back to New Mexico.

An alleged accomplice in the incident, identified by police as 29-year-old Clovis resident Deionte Fannin, is still wanted. Clovis Police are asking if anyone has information on Fannin’s whereabouts to call the department at 575-769-1921. Tips can also be provided through the department’s tip411 application, which can be accessed through the department’s website. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.