CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — An airman with the Cannon Air Force Base was killed Wednesday in a vehicle accident, according to a news release from the base.

Officials said in the release that the airman, who was not identified, was killed in an accident on 60/84 East in Curry County on Wednesday. Officials said the name of the airman is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified.

The incident is under investigation by the Curry County Sheriff’s Department, the release said.