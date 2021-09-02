Curry County accepts flags needing retirement

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County through a partnership with NACo, the National Flag Foundation, and the National Sheriff Association, has a flag disposal box set up in the County Administration Complex lobby for residents to drop off flags for disposal.

“Curry County is proud that we are able to continue to provide the residents an avenue to respectfully and properly retire and dispose of their flags,” said Lance Pyle, Curry County Manager.

Curry County said the Boy Scouts and Adult Scouts of the El Llano Grande (ELG) District of Conquistador Council has partnered with, and provided ongoing community service to Clovis, Curry County, Portales, and Roosevelt County, and have agreed to collect the flags and to perform the retirement ceremonies.