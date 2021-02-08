Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle formed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, West Texas A&M University announced a new organization formed that will combine two longstanding Panhandle Institutions, PPHM and ‘Texas’ Musical leadership will be combined under WT’s guidance.

WTAMU said the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle is an advisory body that will place Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, producers of the outdoor musical drama “Texas,” under the same umbrella.

According to WTAMU, the Cultural Foundation will be led by an advisory board made up of prominent Texans with a history of service to the state who will be devoted to advancing CFTP’s mission.

The board’s members represent an array of business, industry, civic and education leaders:

Brendon Anthony of Austin, director of the Texas Music Office

Mark Bivins of Amarillo, rancher, partner in Corsino Cattle Co., and prominent Amarillo philanthropist

John W. Crain of Dallas, former museum director, current chairman of the Summerlee Foundation board of directors and member of the Texas Historical Commission

Mike Heard of Amarillo, managing partner and general manager of Cattle Town Feeders and Spearman Cattle Feeders

J. Pat Hickman of Canyon, chairman of the board for Happy State Bank and Trust Co. and Happy Bancshares Inc

Mark Hodges of Amarillo, Amarillo Market President of FirstCapital Bank of Texas

Joel Hogue of Amarillo, a senior member of Amarillo law firm Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC

Tim Leach of Midland, vice chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and executive vice president of ConocoPhillips, Lower 48

Amy McLane of Salado, a public relations expert who has worked for the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Stars and the AT&T Cotton Bowl

Will Miller of Amarillo, president and chief lending officer of FirstBank Southwest Amarillo

Judge Morris L. Overstreet of Amarillo, community leader and former member of the Texas State Court of Criminal Appeals

Jerry Patterson of Austin, former Commissioner of the General Land Office of Texas and former state senator for District 11

Nancy Painter Paup of Fort Worth, a manager of Texas business, real estate and ranching interests who has served on several prominent statewide boards, including the Texas State Historical Association

Donald E. Powell of Amarillo, former CEO of First National Bank and former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Karen Price of Amarillo, a community leader and former television reporter

Rodney Ruthart of Amarillo, executive vice president and chief credit officer at First United Bank

Carter Smith of Austin, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Lionel Sosa of San Antonio, independent marketing and creative consultant and founder of Sosa, Bromley, Aguilar & Associates

Dr. Neil Terry of Canyon, WT executive vice president and provost and former dean of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

Richard Ware of Amarillo, chairman of Amarillo National Bank

Dr. Walter V. Wendler of Canyon, WT president, former chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale and former vice chancellor for planning and system integration with The Texas A&M University System

WTAMUS said Hickman will serve as the CFTP advisory board’s first committee chair.

“My family home growing up was east of Canyon, just 10 miles from the state park. Both the museum and the play are near and dear to my heart,” Hickman said. “It is my hope that the CFTP helps create a new passion for these Texas Panhandle icons. A strong board of directors has been assembled — individuals from all over the state, with unique spheres of influence and vested personal interests in preserving and passing the stories of our pioneers to generations to come.”

CFTP will preserve the culture of the Texas Panhandle and beyond, focusing the efforts of both long-lived institutions under the oversight of WT, as a member of The Texas A&M University System said WTAMU.

WT is seeking a full-time executive director to lead CFTP’s efforts for the WT campus in Canyon.

WT will coordinate the essential ventures of PPHM and TPHF, serving as a “storehouse of insights and ideas that will empower and inform future growth and service,” Wendler said.

The PPHS and TPHF boards in January unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding that led to the formation of the CFTP board. The three boards will work together to support their shared missions while expanding their roles in preserving the cultural treasures of the Texas Panhandle.

West Texas A&M University said focusing on the needs, history and future of the Texas Panhandle are key components of WT’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.