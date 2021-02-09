Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle Formed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, Feb. 8, the Cultural Foundation was officially announced by West Texas A&M President, Dr. Walter Wendler.

Dr. Wendler shared that there are “two cultural expressions up here in the Panhandle that make us known beyond the Panhandle.”

By this, Dr. Wendler was referring to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the outdoor musical drama “Texas.”

He continued, “These places catalog Texas history, and I think they have value to many, many people outside the Panhandle and I’m glad they have value to the people in the Panhandle.”

According to a press release from West Texas A&M, “the Cultural Foundation will be led by an advisory board made up of prominent Texans with a history of service to the state.”

Dr. Wendler explained, “This is a new board that will be an advisory board to basically me and the organizations and they come from around the state.” He additionally stated, “This board, because its’ completely composed of members from around the state will help give us ideas.”

Additionally, by bringing more eyes and attention to the Panhandle will come additional benefits.

“I think people in the Panhandle would like more people to know about the Panhandle, because the impact on economic development and tourism, and things like that. But I want people to recognize that WT is an interesting place to study,” said Dr. Wendler.

With the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, Dr. Wendler hopes more people can be reached and enlightened, regarding the Panhandle and its’ rich history.

“The open spaces and people that raise cattle and drill for oil, and you know, harness the wind and those kinds of things… And we’re a place that’s indicative of that, and it’s- I think for people to see that and in a sense of where it came from is very powerful,” said Dr. Wendler.

For additional information, click here.