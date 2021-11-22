Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle announces leadership team

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the recently formed Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle (CFTP) announced its leadership team Monday. This comes after Andrew Hay was named the foundation’s executive director earlier this year.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle combines the efforts of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Society/Museum, the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, the entity which puts on the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, and West Texas A&M University.

According to a news release, Heather Friemel was named the foundation’s director of finance and business, as well as the assistant director of the foundation, Buster Ratliff was named the director of operations for the foundation and Stephanie Price is the director of communications and marketing for the foundation.

“As members of the CFTP leadership team, Heather, Buster, and Stephanie represent all that is praiseworthy about the staff: devoted to mission, swift to listen and learn, diligent in believing the best in all circumstances, eager to pursue innovation and attentive stewards of resources,” Hay said in the release. “I’m honored and humbled to work alongside these three leaders, as well as the collective staff. On behalf of the various trustees represented by CFTP, I send my sincerest congratulations on their new positions, which reflect their vast experience and unparalleled knowledge of the industry.”

The foundation operates under the oversight of West Texas A&M University as a member of the Texas A&M University System, the release states.