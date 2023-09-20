AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Crunch Fitness announced that this weekend residents can try out Crunch Fitness for free with no membership required.
According to a Crunch Fitness Facebook post, residents will have the opportunity to use Crunch Fitness amenities on Saturday and Sunday.
A few of Crunch Fitness’s amenities include:
- Group Fitness Classes
- Unlimited Tanning & Hydromassage Beds
- HIITZone Functional Training
- Unlimited Ride Studio
