AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Crunch Fitness announced that this weekend residents can try out Crunch Fitness for free with no membership required.

According to a Crunch Fitness Facebook post, residents will have the opportunity to use Crunch Fitness amenities on Saturday and Sunday.

A few of Crunch Fitness’s amenities include:

Group Fitness Classes

Unlimited Tanning & Hydromassage Beds

HIITZone Functional Training

Unlimited Ride Studio