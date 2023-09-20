AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Crunch Fitness announced that this weekend residents can try out Crunch Fitness for free with no membership required.

According to a Crunch Fitness Facebook post, residents will have the opportunity to use Crunch Fitness amenities on Saturday and Sunday.

A few of Crunch Fitness’s amenities include:

  • Group Fitness Classes
  • Unlimited Tanning & Hydromassage Beds
  • HIITZone Functional Training
  • Unlimited Ride Studio

