AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crunch Fitness in Amarillo is set to waive its monthly dues for January and will offer no commitment memberships for $9.99 to help aspiring gym junkies stick to their goals as the new year approaches.

According to Crunch Fitness officials, the gym will also host four open houses every weekend throughout the entire month of January. In addition, Crunch will stay open on New Year’s Day and will continue to be open 24 hours following the holidays.

Crunch Fitness prepared for the New Year’s rush by providing extra staff and cleaning routines to make sure non members and members are being welcomed with a clean environment, according to Crunch Fitness officials.

Crunch Fitness also provided the following tips for New Year’s goals for potential gym goers:

Get a gym buddy: Having a gym buddy keeps accountability to stick to a routine and schedule while also providing friendly competition. Be incremental: Set smaller achievable goals to eventually complete that larger goal of losing weight, gaining strength or gaining good habits. Write it down: Journaling can help your New Year’s goals by just writing and listing them out. It can seem more tangible when keeping a record and celebrating smaller goals. Ask for guidance: Personal trainers can help seasoned or new members by creating custom programs for specific goals.

Those interested are encouraged to visit Crunch Fitness in person or on their website.