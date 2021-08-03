Crunch Fitness hosting backpack drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crunch Fitness announced Crunch Amarillo is staring a school supply drive to help under-resourced students.

Crunch Fitness said all the supplies will be donated to Eisenhower Elementary and everyone who donates is entered to win a one year free membership at Crunch and is offered a free 7 day trial membership.

“This past year has been very challenging to say the least, and as children, parents and teachers prepare for the 2021/2022 school year, we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help underprivileged families,” said Mari Quiroz, General Manager, Crunch Fitness Amarillo.

Crunch said to donate and be entered for the one year membership, and signup for the free seven day trial to drop off the school supplies at Crunch on 2020 S Georgia Street.