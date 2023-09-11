AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crunch Fitness Amarillo is set to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks by challenging their staff and gym members to climb 110 flights of stairs, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers, on Monday.

Officials detailed that members of the community can also take part in the 9/11 Remembrance Climb from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the gym, located at 2020 S. Georgia on Monday.

According to officials, every year local firefighters in their full turnout gear use the step mills at Crunch to honor the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

In addition, participants will receive a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness along with a feature on Crunch’s social media page, according to officials.

Those interested can contact Alex Malave at 407-794-0400 ext. 5006 or email him at alexm@fitnessventuresll.com to join the climb.