UPDATE: Crowd of responders end 18-wheeler chase north of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A slow-speed chase involving an 18-wheeler has come to a stop north of Amarillo early Wednesday afternoon.

Reportedly in the area of Big Horn and Cherry, according to MyHighPlains.com Staff, a crowd of variously-marked responding vehicles were seen surrounding the previously-fleeing vehicle.

The Amarillo Police Department, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety all appear to be involved in the stop, with the 18-wheeler appearing to be pulling a cattle trailer.