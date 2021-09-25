CrossFit806, 25:35 Water team up for 3rd Clean Water event to help end water crisis in Uganda

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several people came out to get their sweat on and help build water wells at the same time.

CrossFit 806 partnered up with 25:35 Water to host the 3rd Clean Water Event, benefitting 2535’s mission of building clean water wells in Uganda, Africa. According to the 25:35 Water website, almost 9 million people in Uganda don’t have access to safe water.

Event organizer’s said this is the third year of the event, which brought in $40,000 last year. The organization has already raised $27,000 before the event, and leaders tell us they’re excited to be able to further extend a helping hand.

“It’s great, it gives us purpose day to day,” said Eric Matthews, 25:35 Water Co-Founder. “It gives us something to look forward to, something bigger than ourselves to be a part of.”

The Matthews’ said the partnership with CrossFit 806 has helped the mission grow, and ultimately have a positive impact on water availability in Uganda.

“When we did our first event in 2019, we drilled six water wells,” 25:35 Water Co-Founder Kimberly Matthews recalled. “In these three years, we’re now up to 53.”

25:35 Water leadership said they’ve drilled 12 water wells in the East African country this year. Each well costs around $10,000 for land surveyance, drilling and installation. So far, 25:35 Water has drilled 12 water wells in the East African country this year.

For more information on 2535 Water, including how you can donate, click here.

