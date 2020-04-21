Crossfit 806 using technology to keep people fit during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crossfit 806 is doing its part to keep their members fit and active during these times.

“It’s really been a good thing for us to see us grow through a crisis like this,” said Kyle Cato, Crossfit 806 owner.

Like many other business owners, Cato has had to adjust because of the ongoing pandemic, which he says has worked out well for them thanks to some foresight.

“A few weeks before the gym had to close, knowing that this was going to be a new way of life for everybody, we had a plan,” said Cato.

That plan was executed thanks to multiple daily interactive workouts through the Zoom web video conferencing app.

“We knew that we were going to see a lot of our members begin to get bored, so over the next couple of weeks we begun to add a few things,” said Cato.

One of those things was the addition of their P.E. Zoom workout class for kids. As a former P.E. teacher, Cato says it’s been a a joy to watch.

“We’ve had over 40 parents request our service. We didn’t charge for this and if we had every kid, counting brothers and sisters, on at the same time, we’d have close to 70 kids all around the area,” said Cato.

The temporary online transition has allowed Cato and his coaching staff to grow during difficult times.

“Knowing that we’re still allowing people to believe in us and to count on us and to deliver what’s needed has been a well-rounded opportunity,” said Cato.