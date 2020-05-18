Crossfit 806 re-opens gym under new guidelines and regulations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s orders, Monday, May 18th was the first day that gyms were allowed to open back up to its members.

Several people were in attendance for Crossfit 806’s first in-person workout in eight weeks after they were ordered to shut down by Governor Abbott as a way to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We had enough time to get everything ready, everything clean. Had Talon LPE come, they’re working with the hospitals and the banks, they’re doing our gym also. We’re ready, we want people to feel safe, be safe and come into the gym with no fear,” said Kyle Cato, Crossfit 806 Owner.

To abide by the 25% capacity rule and social distancing guidelines, Cato made some changes.

“We were able to mark off spaces per person so that they have their own designed space. The equipment is out before each class so nobody has to walk across the gym to get something. We’re dividing the class into two groups so we’re actually doing smaller groups working out together and people are feeling safe,” said Cato.

Cato also made some new rules which he says are non-negotiable.

“We let everyone know that if you don’t bring gloves and you don’t want to buy any from us then you can’t work out. We’re just trying to keep things as clean as can be and follow the rules and just go a little above that in order to keep people safe,” said Cato.

As far as cleaning goes, Cato says they are wiping and sanitizing equipment before and after people use it.